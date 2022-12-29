Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier.

According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.

Terrier scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, and the 25-year-old has continued to impress this term with 11 goals in 20 games so far.

There is surely room for the talented French forward at United right now, with the Red Devils in need of a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo since his contract was terminated.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are a little overly reliant on Harry Kane, with Richarlison yet to hit form since joining from Everton in the summer, while Son Heung-min’s performances have dipped in recent times.

Terrier will surely want to move to a bigger club soon, and there are good reasons for him to strongly consider both United and Tottenham, with both clubs likely to be in the running for a top four place this season and next.