Howe has told 24-year-old Newcastle star he is free to leave

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly informed Jamal Lewis that he can go out on loan this January.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played regularly for the Magpies for some time, so it makes sense that he’s now being reported as one of a number of first-team names who could be offloaded this winter.

Lewis could surely be tempting for some clubs lower down in the Premier League or possibly in the Championship, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett are also being linked with exits this January, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle are doing superbly under Howe at the moment so fans will surely trust his judgement when it comes to letting players go.

