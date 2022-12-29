Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has passed away at the age of 82 after a recent battle with illness.

The former Santos and Brazil forward was widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, winning the World Cup three times during his career, most notably as part of that iconic Brazil side in 1970.

Tributes have been pouring in for Pele, with the likes of Gary Lineker and Stan Collymore tweeting about the sad news, praising the Brazilian’s footballing ability, and also his character…

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

Privileged and honoured to interview Pele on his last visit to the UK. Defined the world's greatest sport, a gentleman, a kind man. Without Pele, there is no beautiful game. He made it so. Rest in Peace Greatest, every player and fan owes you the greatest debt of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/0LooWQnJvb — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 29, 2022

Pele was notably named Player of the Century by FIFA in 2000, and the debate about the greatest footballers of all time has often been narrowed down to him or former Argentina star Diego Maradona, who died just over two years ago.

It’s sad for the footballing world to lose these greats, but the memories of Pele will undoubtedly live on for as long as people around the world enjoy the beautiful game.