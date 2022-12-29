Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has passed away at the age of 82 after a recent battle with illness.

The former Santos and Brazil forward was widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, winning the World Cup three times during his career, most notably as part of that iconic Brazil side in 1970.

Tributes have been pouring in for Pele, with the likes of Gary Lineker and Stan Collymore tweeting about the sad news, praising the Brazilian’s footballing ability, and also his character…

Pele was notably named Player of the Century by FIFA in 2000, and the debate about the greatest footballers of all time has often been narrowed down to him or former Argentina star Diego Maradona, who died just over two years ago.

It’s sad for the footballing world to lose these greats, but the memories of Pele will undoubtedly live on for as long as people around the world enjoy the beautiful game.

