Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo and Liverpool stars join Haaland, Kane and Rashford

The first Premier League team of the week since the World Cup ended is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names for this immense-looking line up.

The English top flight produced some entertaining games over the festive period, with Arsenal continuing their strong start to the season, while big names like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool also picked up wins.

See the image below as players from these clubs dominate the latest team of the week from Crooks’ BBC Sport column…

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were a joy to watch again for the Gunners, who remain five points clear at the top of the table after a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool also got two players in, with Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson among their most impressive performers in their 3-1 victory away to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was on the score sheet for Manchester United and completes a stunning front three alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.