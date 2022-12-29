Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo and Liverpool stars join Haaland, Kane and Rashford

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

The first Premier League team of the week since the World Cup ended is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names for this immense-looking line up.

The English top flight produced some entertaining games over the festive period, with Arsenal continuing their strong start to the season, while big names like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool also picked up wins.

See the image below as players from these clubs dominate the latest team of the week from Crooks’ BBC Sport column…

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were a joy to watch again for the Gunners, who remain five points clear at the top of the table after a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer target to hold key talks over his future this January
Offer made: Tottenham trying to sign midfielder for just over €15million
Exclusive: Arsenal remain in contact over attacker transfer, he dreams of Premier League move

Liverpool also got two players in, with Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson among their most impressive performers in their 3-1 victory away to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was on the score sheet for Manchester United and completes a stunning front three alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Bukayo Saka Erling Haaland Garth Crooks Harry Kane Joelinton Marcus Rashford Martin Odegaard Ruben Neves Tim Ream Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.