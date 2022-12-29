Big admission made about Raphinha’s possible return to Leeds

Raphinha could surprisingly be heading back to the Premier League after a difficult start to life at Barcelona since his summer transfer from Leeds United.

The Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, but pundit Alan Hutton has made it clear he doesn’t view a return to Leeds as likely.

“I can’t see it,” Hutton told Football Insider when asked about Leeds re-signing Raphinha.

“There is no doubt there will be other admirers out there that will want his signature.

“He gives you that spark, that something different. He can make something happen out of nothing.

“Would he return to Leeds? I am not so sure to be quite honest.”

Raphinha was a star performer during his time at Elland Road and fans would surely love to have him back.