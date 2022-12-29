Offer made: Tottenham trying to sign midfielder for just over €15million

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer of just over €15million for the transfer of Barcelona midfield misfit Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international hasn’t played regularly since joining Barca on a free transfer from AC Milan in the summer, and it seems there could already be the realistic prospect of a January departure.

Tottenham could certainly do well to strengthen in midfield in the near future, with Kessie likely to be a player Antonio Conte knows well from his time managing in Serie A.

Spurs seem keen to take advantage of Kessie’s situation and sign him on the cheap, with journalist Alfredo Martinez saying an offer is already on the table for the former Milan man, as per the tweet below…

??@Alfremartinezz "Hay una oferta del Tottenham por Kessié de algo más de 15 millones de euros" pic.twitter.com/zwmCeeDWKD — Radioestadio Noche (@RadioestadioN) December 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona accept this kind of proposal for a player who doesn’t seem to be in their plans, while other clubs may also surely be tempted to join the race.

Kessie was a top performer during his time at the San Siro and it’s a little surprising that Barca boss Xavi hasn’t found more of a role for him this season.