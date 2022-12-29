How Liverpool won Gakpo race, Arsenal remain in Mudryk transfer talks – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hello and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing. Thanks for reading – if you like this post you can get it straight to your inbox five mornings a week – click here to subscribe!

Arsenal

The Mykhaylo Mudryk story keeps on making headlines, and I’ve had a lot of Arsenal fans asking me for updates.

I’m afraid I don’t know exactly when there will be new developments, this depends on the clubs; we will update when they will return with a new bid.

For sure Arsenal remain in contact with Shakhtar and they want to insist, Mudryk dreams of Premier League football and he’s waiting to see what happens. I think he’s a fantastic talent with big potential so this is why Shakhtar ask for big fee in the region of Antony and Jack Grealish.

AS Monaco

AS Monaco head coach Clement on Badiashile-Chelsea and Bayern-Nubel negotiations: “Alex and Benoit are both focused on Monaco, they’re working so well with us. I’ve nothing else to say.”

The Benoit Badiashile deal is very advanced with Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone on Joao Felix: “We have good working relationship, he’s important to the team. If he transmits to us what we saw at the World Cup, Joao Felix will be very important — he has talent and the team needs his qualities.”

Barcelona

Alejandro Balde on contract extension with Barca: “My agent is taking care of the negotiations. I always wanted and want to stay here, then you never know in the future.”

New deal is almost ready, valid for five years and including a release clause.

Bayern Munich

FC Bayern will prepare new contract proposal for Jamal Musiala in 2023. Current deal expires in June 2026 but Bayern want to seal new, longer agreement as soon as possible.

Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies contracts will also be discussed.

Benfica

Liverpool appreciate Enzo Fernandez but never triggered the clause or made any bid, they’re absolutely quiet on Fernandez deal now. Man United are not expected to invest €120m on a midfielder in January. Chelsea appreciate him too, but the problem is the clause: €120m or nothing, this is Benfica’s position, otherwise they want to keep Enzo until June.

Everything is open – there is no agreement with any club as of now. Of course, he is tempted by the chance of joining a Premier League club, but Real Madrid also like him, even if they are not currently willing to trigger his release clause.

Chelsea

Official: Chelsea have completed the signing of Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Molde – here we go confirmed. He joins for €12m on a long-term deal. His medical is done and a full agreement is in place.

Chelsea statement on Reece James: “Reece James underwent assessment earlier today, scan results confirmed a setback with Reece set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

My understanding is that Chelsea will explore the right backs market, but as of now there’s still nothing advanced. Chelsea’s current focus is on the Benoit Badiashile deal with AS Monaco. Denzel Dumfries was already in the list in the summer, but as of now Inter have not received any fresh approach from Chelsea.

Chelsea could sign one more striker, so it’s not easy for them to trigger Enzo Fernandez’s release clause. We will see soon if they decide to move for him, they appreciate the player, but it’s complicated for them with Financial Fair Play.

The deal is done for Andrey Santos to join Chelsea – 100%. Just waiting for documents to be signed, work permit to be sorted and all this kind of stuff. Andrey Santos will be a Chelsea player for €12.5m fee plus add-ons.

Everton

There is no news on Jordan Pickford for now, despite speculation elsewhere. It’s something that top clubs will explore in the summer if Everton will not be able to reach an agreement on new contract. It’s still quiet now and Everton will insist again to keep him long-term.