According to writer Mike Keegan, West Ham United gave Karren Brady a significant £1million bonus for bringing in billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky.

The Hammers have been much more active in the transfer market since Kretinksy’s arrival, spending huge money to sign Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

Brady received a total pay from West Ham United of £2.24 million in 2022, which was a great year for the entrepreneur.

Brady became managing director of West Ham United in 2010 and has been crucial to the club’s expansion and progress in recent years.

The 53-year-old is in charge of managing all aspects of the club’s business, including its marketing, financing, and corporate partnerships.