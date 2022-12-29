‘Americans are coming in’ – Insider backs West Ham United 2023 takeover

West Ham United could be the latest Premier League club to be bought by new American owners.

That’s the view of pundit Frank McAvennie, who told West Ham Zone. he could see big change coming to the London Stadium in the near future.

“I think it’s going to be a different next six months. Because I believe the owners will sell up this year or next year,” he said.

“They’ll think they can sell up. The Americans are coming in and buying shares aren’t they, buying a lot of shares. So I think it’ll be different.

“But the fans are now getting what they want, what they were promised when they went to the new stadium.

“They promised to be fighting for Europe every year and they’ve done that for the last three years. They’ll not want to go back down to 16th where they are now. They’ll not want to go back down to a relegation fight.

“David says that in a couple of games they’ll be back at the top of the table challenging for Europe, so they’ve got to hit the ground running.

“It was a good conversation with David Moyes that I heard and he’s right, a couple of wins and they’re right back up there.”

