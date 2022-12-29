Premier League rivals certain they can sign West Ham star for only £5m

Wolves are reportedly confident that they can seal the transfer of West Ham defender Craig Dawson on the cheap this January.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, this deal could be done for as little as £5million, with Dawson long looking like he could be offloaded by the Hammers.

“I don’t know that the Craig Dawson link is going to particularly be one of the priorities in terms of looking for a British player. Dawson’s been on their profile for a while and they know there might be the potential to get that deal done,” Jones said.

Dawson would bring plenty of experience to this Wolves squad, so could be useful to help them improve their form and move away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season.