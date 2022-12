Nayef Aguerd is doubtful for tomorrow night’s match at the London Stadium against Brentford.

The thigh injury the central defender sustained in Morocco’s World Cup match against Belgium appears to have healed but the 26-year-old is now suffering from an illness.

The manager must choose whether to start him in the game or wait until he regains his usual weight levels.

Kurt Zouma won’t return until mid-January, leaving Moyes with the difficult choice of starting either Kehrer or Johnson at central defense.