21-year-old French midfielder Khephren Thuram is on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Chelsea and Graham Potter, who find themselves chasing the Champions League spots with little success so far.

Doubts surrounding the future of both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho is an unwelcome distraction, with both out of contract at the end of the season.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in signing Nice midfielder Thuram. Newcastle are now in a position where they can compete with the likes of Chelsea for signing after their Saudi investment, which could help them deliver Champions League football to St James’ Park.

Despite his age, Thuram is already a regular for Nice, managing 11 league starts so far this season.

A midfielder could be a priority for Chelsea, but Newcastle’s financial power may make it difficult for Graham Potter and Todd Boehly to compete.

More regular game time is likely to come from Newcastle, and the financial package could swing it in their favour.

