According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Maximilian Wober has finished the medical process required by Leeds United before signing a contract at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch considers the 24-year-old defender to be a “dream” acquisition, and Wober is reportedly looking forward to a fresh challenge away from RB Salzburg.

Salzburger Nachrichten says the two clubs still need to come to an agreement on a fee, which is expected to be in excess of £13.3 million.

Patrick Bamford’s performance in the 2022–23 season has left a lot to be desired, thus Marsch will also place a striker at the top of his wishlist. Although Rodrigo has been outstanding thus far, Leeds cannot rely only on the Spaniard to meet their goal-scoring requirements for the remainder of the season.