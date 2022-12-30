Angel Di Maria’s wife has savagely hit back at Adil Rami after his bitter spat with her husband

Former France centre-back Adil Rami has come under fire for criticising Emi Martinez’s wild World Cup celebrations that saw the Argentine mock Kylian Mbappe and Tchouameni.

Rami was left unimpressed by the Argentine’s antics during the celebrations that saw him mock Kylian Mbappe multiple times.

He first sarcastically asked for a minute’s silence for the PSG man during their dressing room celebrations.

And later during the trophy parade in Argentina, he was seen holding a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it.

Emi Martinez holding a baby with a picture of Mbappe’s face over it ? pic.twitter.com/5rxbRv08Ia — george (@StokeyyG2) December 20, 2022

Rami had a go at Martinez calling him:

“The biggest son of a b**** in football. The most hated man.”

Martinez’s compatriot Angel Di Maria came to his defense telling Rami that:

“El Dibu [Martinez] is the best goalkeeper in the world. Go cry elsewhere.”

Rami then retaliated by posting a photo of the winger in tears with the message

“Can you teach me? When you lose, when you win, when you leave a club, when you see this tweet.”

And this is where Di Maria’s wife decided to jump into the defense of her partner and called Rami out for his past. She took a dig at Rami saying:

“Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman, and how to score a goal in finals! Happy new year genius.”

??? Di María’s wife to Adil Rami: “Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman and how to score a goals in finals!

Happy new year genius ?” pic.twitter.com/sCGg2kKZsA — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 28, 2022

While Jorgelina does not explicitly mention it, her response appears to be in reference to Rami’s previous relationship with American actress Pamela Anderson.

After their relationship ended in 2019, Anderson launched a scathing social media attack on the Frenchman, calling him a “monster“. She also accused him of living a “double life” by cheating on her with his ex, Sidonie Biemont.

Anderson accused Rami of “hurting and threatening” her “many times” among other things.

Rami responded to the allegations in October 2020, dismissing Anderson’s remarks. He said: