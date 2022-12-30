Arsenal legend Marc Overmars hospitalised after suffering stroke

Arsenal legend Marc Overmars was hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke.

The news was confirmed by the Belgian club Royal Antwerp who stated that Overmars is “doing well” but will need to take rest for a “while”.

It is not certain whether the Dutchman will be returning to work and the club has not commented on it either.

The statement by Royal Antwerp FC read (via Mirror):

“Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke.” “Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family focus on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!”

Overmars is known for his glittering playing career, during which he represented Ajax, Arsenal, and Barcelona. The former winger also made 86 senior appearances for the Netherlands, helping them reach the Euros semi-finals in 2000 and 2004.

Since hanging up his boots in the summer of 2009, Overmars has pursued a career in football administration. He was named Ajax’s director of football in 2012 and served in that capacity for a decade before being forced to resign after being accused of sending a “series of inappropriate messages to several female colleagues“, to which he admitted to.