Arsenal trigger two year extension in defender’s contract

Arsenal have reportedly triggered an extension in William Saliba’s contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Gunners have made the decision to extend the Frenchman’s deal while talks over a new completely deal remain ongoing.

? Arsenal have activated option to extend William Saliba contract until June 2024. Existing terms were due to end June 2023 & deadline to trigger extra 12 months was Dec 31. Arsenal did so in recent days. Talks continue over fresh deal @TheAthleticFC #AFC https://t.co/c2qfetlxJd — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 30, 2022

Saliba, 21, has been a revelation at the Emirates since his return from loan with Marseille.

MORE: Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with Al-Nasr

Although signed all the way back in 2019 from Saint-Ettienne, it wasn’t until the start of the current season that the 21-year-old was awarded his club debut and he hasn’t looked back since.

Revolutionising the Gunners’ backline and making a similar impact to the one Virgil Van Dijk made at Liverpool, Saliba’s exploits have not gone unnoticed among fans, pundits or the club’s decision-makers.

While fans wait to learn if the Londoners can agree to a new deal with the young French centre-back, they will at least be able to sleep comfortably in the knowledge he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.