Bruno Guimaraes says he would get 20 assists if Newcastle signed this Premier League striker

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Bruno Guimaraes has claimed he would get 20 assists if Manchester City striker Erling Haaland joined Newcastle.

Newcastle are absolutely flying this season, battling it out with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Eddie Howe is still a few players away from becoming genuine contenders, but a player from Manchester City would certainly help.

In particular, a goalscorer such as Haaland would be hugely beneficial – so much so that Guimaraes believes he would have 20 assists if he made the switch to Newcastle.

“He’s a monster. He’s an amazing player. If I played with him, I’d finish 20 assists a season,” said Bruno on Haaland, speaking to Newcastle’s Youtube channel.

