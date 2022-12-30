Chelsea set to hijack Arsenal’s move for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea are hoping to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims the Blues have a three-man January shortlist including Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Shakhtar’s Mudryk.

Interestingly, although the trio are some of Europe’s most in-demand players, Chelsea appears well-placed to sign them.

Clearly not opposed to splashing the cash during the winter transfer window, when it comes to Mudryk in particular, owner Todd Boehly will be licking his lips at the prospect of not only signing a future star but also scuppering his biggest rivals’ transfer plans.

MORE: Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with Al-Nasr

The Gunners have been huge admirers of Mudryk for several months and even launched a bid of around €40m for the 21-year-old attacker recently.

However, after so far coming up short in their efforts to sign the Ukraine international, Arsenal, who now face strong competition from their fierce rivals, will need to not only convince Shakhtar to sell, but they’ll also need to convince the player that the red side of London is where his future lies.