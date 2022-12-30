Erik ten Hag told United star to “stop whining” after 4-0 defeat to Brentford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told a player to “stop whining” after their 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier in the season.

Manchester United resumed the Premier League campaign earlier this week with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. The win sees them move to within a point of the fourth-placed Spurs.

However, Erik ten Hag’s start with United was not all so good as they lost the opening game to Brighton 2-1 before being smashed 4-0 by Brentford.

And the manager was not at all happy, labelling the performance against Brentford as’ rubbish’. The players were also put through punishment the next day in the form of an 8.5-mile run.

As per The Times, one Manchester United player was also scolded for complaining during the Brentford game. It says that the unnamed player told the ten Hag that “it’s way too hot to play football” to which he was angrily told to “stop whining”.

After the shock defeat, Manchester United made quick strides into the transfer market, making a big money signing in Brazilian winger Antony. They also signed Casemiro for £60m.

And with the new signings, United have looked much better and look in a good position to challenge for the top 4 now!