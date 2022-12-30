Exclusive: Chelsea star’s contract talks have taken a turn as midfielder open to discuss new terms

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is desperate to stay at the club and is now willing to discuss different terms to negotiate a new contract.

Kante’s current deal at Chelsea expires at the end of the season. If Chelsea are unable to tie him down to a new deal, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in the next few weeks.

Despite his injury troubles, Kante still has the ability to play a key role for Chelsea beyond next season, but a deal is yet to be agreed.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Kante is desperate to stay and he could now accept different terms to get a deal signed off.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea.
“Chelsea are now discussing internally about N’Golo Kante. The player really wants to stay at Chelsea – he loves the club and the city. A few weeks ago, negotiations were really difficult, but now Kante seems open to discuss different terms. Chelsea are in talks with his representatives, but nothing is decided yet – we will see soon.”

Extending his current deal allows Chelsea to hold his value and sell him for a fee rather than losing him on a free transfer. However, if he’s able to prove his fitness to Graham Potter, we could see a resurgence from Kante next season as he starts afresh under the new manager.

It’s easy to forget how influential Kante was before suffering a few injuries.

 

