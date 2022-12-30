Exclusive: Chelsea transfer target dreams of a Premier League move and discussions are now ongoing

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez would love a move to the Premier League and discussions are now ongoing.

Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica after an impressive season with the Portuguese club. His performances in the World Cup will have undoubtedly gained him more suitors, as he helped Argentina win the tournament.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Fernandez is pushing for a move to the Premier League, with discussions ongoing with Chelsea.

“Rui Costa hopes to keep Enzo Fernandez at Benfica until at least June 2023. Fernandez would love to play in the Premier League so he’s now pushing for a move.

Chelsea are considering a move for Fernandez and discussions are ongoing. Again, timing will be crucial.”

Shortly after speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano provided another update on his Twitter, confirming that Chelsea are looking to offer less than his €120m release clause, with Fernandez already saying yes to Chelsea.

Things are moving quickly with Fernandez, with Todd Boehly once again looking to bring in young talent from around Europe. However, Fernandez is a little different to some of the stars Chelsea have recently poached from clubs.

There’s a good chance Fernandez could slot straight into the Chelsea side and isn’t just considered a player for the future, especially after their disappointing start to the season.