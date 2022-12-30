Manchester United’s transfer dealings could be affected by the Glazers putting the club up for sale.

As we head into the January transfer window, clubs in the Premier League are exploring potential targets in order to bolster their squad ahead of a busy fixture schedule coming in the new year.

Manchester United opted to bring in a host of players during the summer transfer window, backing Erik ten Hag, and it’s all starting to click for the Premier League club.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has discussed Manchester United’s potential transfer dealings in January, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, and it could be affected by the sale of the club.

“It’s almost impossible to say how much Manchester United will have to spend in the January transfer window, but the club is for sale so the Glazers won’t want to spend crazy money on players now.”

It isn’t the most positive news for Manchester United fans, but after significant investment during the summer transfer window, a vast amount of signings may not be necessary.

United have to be careful not to continue to splash the cash on players who aren’t having a huge impact – the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony were bought for big fees and are yet to prove their worth so far.