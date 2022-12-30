Frank Lampard has confirmed he tried to sign Manchester City star whilst at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has confirmed he tried to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during his time at Chelsea.

Everton are preparing for a short trip to Manchester on New Year’s Eve to face Pep Guardiola’s relentless City side. Keeping Haaland quiet will undoubtedly be a key part of Lampard’s game plan, but it certainly won’t be easy.

Haaland already has 20 Premier League goals to his name this season, and with Everton struggling to score goals or keep them out at the moment, it’s not going to be an easy evening.

However, it could have been a lot different for Manchester City if they didn’t manage to secure their key striker, and Lampard has now revealed that he tried to sign Haaland during his time at Chelsea, speaking to the media (via Youtube) before Everton’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

It could have been a different story for Chelsea had they managed to grant Lampard’s wishes and bring in Haaland. The Norwegian striker will undoubtedly transform the attack of every single club in world football, so it’s a shame for them to have missed out on him, especially as they now have to face him in the Premier League.