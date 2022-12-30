“Gives it away cheaply again” – Journalist highlights LFC midfielder as weakness vs Foxes

The Athletic’s Liverpool-focused journalist James Pearce has singled Jordan Henderson out as the Reds’ weak link during Friday night’s Premier League game at Anfield against Leicester City.

The Reds, despite being heavy favourites to claim all three points, found themselves one-nil down after just four minutes after midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ran through on goal and beat goalkeeper Alisson.

Mo Salah did respond by finding the back of the net, but the Egyptian’s effort was quickly ruled out offside. Manager Jurgen Klopp was able to cheer an equaliser a few minutes later though after opposition defender Wout Faes netted a bizarre own goal. That’s been about all the German has had to shout about up until now though.

Taking to Twitter, Pearce has echoed how poor the Reds’ performance has been overall and highlighted Henderson’s wayward passing as the cause of the home team’s struggles in front of goal.