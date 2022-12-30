Amid rumours that Cody Drameh could leave Elland Road during the January transfer window, Jesse Marsch hopes the young defender will decide to stay at Yorkshire Club.

Drameh has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle and West Ham in January but Leeds are hopeful the young full-back will stay at Elland Road.

“So, we had Cody in [training] at the end of last year [following the expiry of his Cardiff loan]. And he wasn’t convinced that this was going to be the right place for him to come back,” Marsch said in his pre-match press conference.

“And then he came into pre-season, and he’s kind of worked through the year, played with the 21s a lot. And I think the idea of being here has grown on him a lot.