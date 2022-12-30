Journalist claims Spurs are unlikely to sign any players in January that are ‘going to have a massive impact straightaway’

According to journalist Paul Brown, Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to bring in any players in January who will immediately improve Antonio Conte’s starting lineup.

Tottenham are attempting to clinch a spot in the top four of the Premier League for the second year in a row.

They signed eight players in the summer both permanent and on loan, to help build a squad of Conte’s liking.

Richarlison’s £60 million transfer from Everton was the most notable of the signings, but Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic were also significant additions to the Spurs squad.

However, there are still areas in the team that needs to be addressed, in particular an attacking midfielder, a left-sided centre-back, and a right wing-back.

Antonio Conte is yet to pen down a contract extension with the club. It is reported that Conte wants assurances from Levy and co that the club’s ambitions are aligned with his. And hence, there were assumptions that the club’s hierarchy might try to please the Italian by fulfilling his demands in January.

But now Brown has claimed that Spurs will not be making any massive signings that will make an immediate impact for Conte.

Brown told GiveMeSport:

“Ideally, Conte would like the calibre of player who can come in and make an immediate impact and a big difference for Spurs. “But the business model there that he keeps talking about suggests that they won’t do that in January and they’ll just look for younger players they can assimilate and bring in slowly. “So, it’s unlikely you’ll see Spurs make a signing that is going to have a massive impact straightaway in the first team.”

Meanwhile, Spurs continue to be linked with a host of players including Jordan Pickford, Adrien Rabiot, Dumfries, Bastoni and Franck Kessie.

But with Conte’s future still up in the air, it remains to be seen whether there will be any first-team additions this month.