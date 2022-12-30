Tyler Adams may be moving up to become the captain of Leeds United, which is always a big deal, according to The Athletic.

The American international has adapted well to playing in the Premier League and also made an impression during the World Cup.

Adams was signed as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips who joined Manchester City and has made an immediate impact at Elland Road. He is known for his energy in the middle of the pitch. His performances at Leeds as well as at the World Cup has caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

And according to The Athletic, the impression the midfielder has made at the club has convinced people at Elland Road that they have a future captain on their hands.

The 23-year-old is reportedly being considered as a possible skipper when Liam Cooper decides to hand over the reins.

Adams, who was dubbed “magnificent” for a performance at Liverpool earlier in the season, has undoubtedly won over critics and supporters alike since joining.

Whether or not he will wear the armband for Leeds remains to be seen.