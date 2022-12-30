Liverpool have seen a bid rejected for £62m Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool haven’t messed around so far with the January transfer window not even open yet. Cody Gakpo was recently announced as Liverpool’s first signing of the winter as Jurgen Klopp looks to add competition to his attack, with Luis Diaz out injured.

It appears Liverpool’s efforts to bring in reinforcements won’t be stopped there, with a report from Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes claiming that Liverpool have seen a bid rejected for Caicedo, with Brighton looking to receive around £62m to allow him to leave the club.

Brighton’s recruitment strategy has been immensely impressive over the last few years, signing players such as Caicedo for minimal fees before developing them and selling for a big profit.

However, after selling Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma during the summer transfer window, Brighton are under no real pressure to sell, so they hold the cards in terms of being able to demand a hefty fee.

Whether we see Liverpool match their valuation is another question, but there’s no doubt they need midfield reinforcements.