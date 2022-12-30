Liverpool vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Salah and Nunez lead Reds’ line

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool are preparing to welcome Leicester City to Anfield for Friday night’s later Premier League match.

The Reds, led by manager Jurgen Klopp, are on a decent run that has included three victories from their last three domestic outings.

Looking to continue their surge back up the table, the Merseyside giants, who are closing in on a spot in the league’s top four, will need to pile the pressure on under-fire boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes are way down in 13th spot in the table and will come into tonight’s game off the back of a 3-0 drubbing against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Ahead of the match, which could have severe consequences for Rodgers, both sides have named their starting 11s.

Klopp has named a strong side and instructed Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez to lead his side’s line.

Elsewhere, the Foxes are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Patson Daka operating in between Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

Liverpool starting lineup to face Leicester City

Leicester City starting lineup to face Liverpool

