Man United welcome duo back to training ahead of Wolves clash

Man United have welcomed Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot back to first-team training ahead of their Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday.

The Red Devils were without both defensive players for their most recent game against Nottingham Forest, with Lindelof ruled out through illness and Dalot still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Forced to name a makeshift backline that included Luke Shaw playing alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back, manager Erik Ten Hag will be pleased that both Lindelof and Dalot are on the road to recovery.

Pictured in training earlier on Friday (Daily Mail), both Lindelof and Dalot will now be in line to start against Wolves on the weekend.

However, for the latter, reclaiming his place may not be a straightforward task. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has filled in for the injured Portugal international in the last two games, has done really well and now looks like a candidate to remain with the Red Devils, despite being heavily linked with a January move away (90min).

United’s game against Wolves, which is scheduled to take place at Molineux on Saturday, is set to kick off at 12.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.