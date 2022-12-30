Manchester United are plotting a January transfer move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s contract at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.

If a new deal isn’t agreed within the next few weeks, then a move away from Real Madrid could be likely, with Asensio potentially tempted by offers in January.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Asensio in January. Asensio has only managed 426 minutes so far this season, so more regular game time could be on his agenda.

Asensio is capable of playing in a host of positions which could make him an attractive prospect for Manchester United. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Asensio has also played out wide and even played as a false nine for Spain during the World Cup.

With Manchester United lacking in centre-forward options, Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring Asensio to the club to play in this role. With his versatility meaning he’s an option to cover in multiple positions, it could be a smart signing for United.