Manchester United monitoring Spanish midfielder with €60m release clause

Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi who has a €60m release clause.

Despite bringing in reinforcements during the summer transfer window in midfield, Erik ten Hag will have to solve his midfield issues for the long term. There’s no doubt his current crop are working well together, but Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are more short-term solutions due to their age.

A midfielder may not be a priority in the upcoming transfer window, but Manchester United appear to be backing Ten Hag with a long-term plan.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, a player Ten Hag is a huge fan of.

The report claims that Zubimendi has a €60m release clause but the club aren’t worried about a potential sale.

With a deal until 2027 and a fairly significant release clause, clubs may be deterred from pursuing Zubimendi. As unlikely as a January move feels due to United being in no rush to bring in a midfielder, it certainly could be an option for next summer.