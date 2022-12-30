Manchester United star receives criticism from fans after Instagram post

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has received criticism from fans after recently getting a tattoo.

Garnacho has burst onto the scene this season and has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

However, that hasn’t stopped Manchester United fans from voicing their criticism after his recent personal decision, as seen below.

Image Credit: Instagram/@garnacho7

Garnacho recently got himself a leg tattoo, and the fans flocked to comment on the situation.

One fan said: “Tattoo today game Saturday!?!? What in the infection is going on”

Another tweeted: “With a match Saturday… timing poor here.”

A third fan added: “More tattoos than good games. i think if he’s not mentored well he might throw away his talent.”

Comments reported by SportBible.

