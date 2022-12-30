Newcastle have identified OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram as a potential target for the upcoming transfer window.

After progressing through the AS Monaco youth system, the midfielder joined Nice during the 2019 summer transfer window.

Since then, the 21-year-old has made 114 appearances for the French club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

With the January transfer window approaching, the midfielder is on Newcastle’s radar following an impressive start to the season that has seen him play in every Ligue 1 game so far.

Thuram is one of the Tyneside club’s potential January transfer targets, according to journalist Craig Hope’s recent Twitter post.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey’s future at the club has become uncertain due to his latest injury setback which is expected to affect his one-year contract extension. According to the report, the midfielder needs to play two more games in order to trigger the extension but the injury is reportedly set to keep him out for at least 8 weeks.

He has six months left on his contract, and with him expected to be out for at least two months, Eddie Howe is already looking to bolster his midfield in January, and has shortlisted a list of targets including the Ligue 1 midfielder.

Amongst other options in consideration of Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth and recruitment chief Steve Nickson are Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Chelsea veteran Jorginho.

Jorginho also has only six months left in his current contract at Stamford Bridge and the club are ‘reluctant to negotiate fresh terms’ with the player.