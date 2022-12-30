Newcastle have two-man January shortlist including Chelsea attacker

Newcastle United have identified Leicester City’s James Maddison and Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as two priority signings ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies will try to land both Maddison and Pulisic next month.

Understood to be willing to back manager Eddie Howe during the winter window, the Magpies’ cash-rich Saudi owners could be prepared to splash the cash as the Northeast giants look to continue their sensational form which sees them sit third in the Premier League table.

Reaching agreements with Leicester City and Chelsea will not be easy, especially mid-way through an unprecedented season. However, determined to land their two top targets, the Geordies’ owners are reportedly willing to wait until the summer window should they come up short in January.

Maddison is probably the most attainable target out of the two. The Foxes are struggling domestically and with Brendan Rodgers’ future precariously uncertain, seeing the England international opt for a new challenge wouldn’t be hugely surprising.

Elsewhere, Pulisic, although likely to be viewed as an audacious target, has never really cemented a place down in the Londoners’ starting 11 and with the winger the face of the US men’s national team, it is only a matter of time before he demands more first-team minutes, and should he fail to be guaranteed that at Stamford Bridge, a switch to St James’ Park could be a positive career move.

Both players have 18 months left on their respective deals, so Newcastle United will probably feel they are well-positioned to negotiate moves for the attackers.