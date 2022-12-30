Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with Al-Nasr

According to reports coming out of Saudi Arabia, Al-Nasr have agreed a two-year deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, stunned the footballing world earlier this year after opting to give Piers Morgan a revealing interview, where he appeared to slam Man United for their shortcomings over the years, as well as manager Erik Ten Hag with the Portugal international admitting that he ‘doesn’t respect’ the Dutchman.

After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract, the five-time Ballon d’Or, who represented his country at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, approached the January transfer window as a free agent.

However, despite probably preferring to join a European club competing in the UEFA Champions League, the 37-year-old has had to settle for a big-money money move to Saudi Arabia after interest in his services was few and far between.

Consequently, according to a recent report from one national outlet, the former Real Madrid Galactico will now join Al-Nasr on a two-year deal.