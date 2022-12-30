Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with Al-Nasr

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to reports coming out of Saudi Arabia, Al-Nasr have agreed a two-year deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, stunned the footballing world earlier this year after opting to give Piers Morgan a revealing interview, where he appeared to slam Man United for their shortcomings over the years, as well as manager Erik Ten Hag with the Portugal international admitting that he ‘doesn’t respect’ the Dutchman.

After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract, the five-time Ballon d’Or, who represented his country at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, approached the January transfer window as a free agent.

MORE: How Liverpool won Gakpo race, Arsenal remain in Mudryk transfer talks – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

More Stories / Latest News
Man United welcome duo back to training ahead of Wolves clash
Video: Darwin Nunez’s humorous response when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Leeds United believe they have already found the player who will replace Liam Cooper as Leeds captain

However, despite probably preferring to join a European club competing in the UEFA Champions League, the 37-year-old has had to settle for a big-money money move to Saudi Arabia after interest in his services was few and far between.

Consequently, according to a recent report from one national outlet, the former Real Madrid Galactico will now join Al-Nasr on a two-year deal.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.