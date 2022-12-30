Sky Sports man says fans are ‘concerned’ in-form England star is joining Newcastle

Sky pundit Stephen Warnock says Leicester fans are concerned that James Maddison could be joining Newcastle.

Maddison has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after impressive performances so far this season.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in securing his signature, and Sky pundit Warnock believes Leicester City fans will be concerned he could make the switch.

“We have just spoken about Newcastle there. I think Maddison’s been heavily linked with a Newcastle or a move away from the club. I think that will also be a concern for Leicester fans and Brendan Rodgers,” said Warnock on Sky Sports.

 

