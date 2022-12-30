Perry Groves has suggested that David Moyes has up till the end of the season to turn things around at West Ham.

Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal were also criticised by the TalkSPORT host for their subpar performances against Arsenal, and he believes they are no longer as important as they once were.

Moyes is under immense pressure right now after the Hammers have lost four consecutive Premier League games.

While discussing Moyes’ future and whether he thinks the Scotsman should be replaced, he suggested that he would wait until the end of the season.

“No, I would wait until the end of the season.” “I think he’s got enough in the bank where obviously it stops himself from getting relegated. They come sixth, seventh, and got a great run in the Conference League. So the frustration is with the amount of money – I think they spent £150m in the summer transfer window.” “On Monday, when I saw Soucek and Coufal, they looked like someone like they’re running on quicksand. They look nowhere influential as what they were when they first came into the side.”

Despite having spent a great amount of money in the summer, West Ham have had an underwhelming season so far. Signings for big bucks Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca have had difficulty making an impression.

Some of the senior players have also been poor this campaign with the likes of Soucek and Coufal’s having largely underperformed.