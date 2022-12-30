Video: Alvaro Morata makes miraculous recovery from injury to celebrate after realising he has scored

Alvaro Morata miraculously recovered from a visible injury to celebrate his goal in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Elche on Thursday.

Following the World Cup break, LaLiga resumed its league season, and Atletico Madrid were in action as they continued their push to cement their place in the top 4.

The Spanish striker was put through on goal, but his shot was blocked by a defender and bizarrely looped over the keeper and into the net.

But Morata had no idea because he was down on the ground pretending to be injured after the defender appeared to have clipped him during the block. He was lying face down, clutching his foot and after realising the ball had gone inside the net, he miraculously recovered from his ‘injury’, jumping in the air and celebrated his goal with Griezmann.

He was just as surprised to see himself score as he was seen asking his teammates if the goal was his.

Watch the hilarious incident below:

Álvaro Morata’s reaction(s) after his goal last night. Watch till the end… ??pic.twitter.com/4IVJEdh4QH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 30, 2022

Footage via @atletiuniverse