(Video) Darwin Nunez misses great chance to score vs Leicester City

Darwin Nunez has done everything but score against Leicester City during Friday night’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The South American forward, who was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11, has put in a lot of work, including creating opportunities and chasing balls down all night.

However, desperate to get on the scoresheet himself, the Uruguayan has had his fair share of chances but has so far failed to convert.

The ex-Benfica striker’s best chance came late in the game’s second half, but unable to find the back of the net, the 24-year-old flashed his effort over the Foxes’ bar.