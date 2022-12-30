(Video) “Incredibly interesting” – Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Liverpool’s recent capture of wide-attacker Cody Gakpo.

The German boss, who spoke ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Leicester City on Friday evening, has hailed his club’s decision to bring Gakpo to England from PSV.

MORE: Liverpool vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Salah and Nunez lead Reds’ line

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Salah and Nunez lead Reds’ line
Newcastle have two-man January shortlist including Chelsea attacker
Chelsea set to hijack Arsenal’s move for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Agreeing to pay PSV around £40m for the Netherlands international (Sky Sports), Liverpool fans will be excited to see the 23-year-old make his club debut. They’ll need to wait a little longer though as Gakpo isn’t quite ready to feature against the Foxes. However, that hasn’t prevented his new manager from giving him glowing reviews.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off at Anfield on Friday night, Klopp admitted to wanting the former PSV star for ‘a long time’ and believes the forward offers something ‘incredibly interesting’.

More Stories Cody Gakpo Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.