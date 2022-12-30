Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Liverpool’s recent capture of wide-attacker Cody Gakpo.

The German boss, who spoke ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Leicester City on Friday evening, has hailed his club’s decision to bring Gakpo to England from PSV.

MORE: Liverpool vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Salah and Nunez lead Reds’ line

Agreeing to pay PSV around £40m for the Netherlands international (Sky Sports), Liverpool fans will be excited to see the 23-year-old make his club debut. They’ll need to wait a little longer though as Gakpo isn’t quite ready to feature against the Foxes. However, that hasn’t prevented his new manager from giving him glowing reviews.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off at Anfield on Friday night, Klopp admitted to wanting the former PSV star for ‘a long time’ and believes the forward offers something ‘incredibly interesting’.