(Video) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stuns Anfield with four minute opener vs Liverpool

Leicester City have taken an early lead against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool during Friday night’s Premier League game at Anfield.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, who are under heaps of pressure to improve their bottom-half league position, would probably not have picked an away tie against Liverpool as a game to turn their fortunes around.

However, starting the match brilliantly, Rodgers’ under-fire Foxes have drawn first blood thanks to midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Latching on to a loose ball, the attacking midfielder powered through the heart of the Reds’ defence before slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Alisson.