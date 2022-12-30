Video: Liverpool star spotted in crutches before the Leicester City game

Before the Reds’ match against Leicester City, Luis Diaz was seen entering Anfield on crutches, which will have alarmed many Liverpool supporters.

The Colombian international suffered an injury setback and he isn’t expected to return until March.

Following his successful knee surgery, the crutches are hopefully just a precautionary measure, and hopefully not a sign that the injury and recovery timescale is worse than originally anticipated.

 

Liverpool have been without the No.23 for two months after sustaining the knee injury against Arsenal in early October, and to hear that it could be three months on top of that could be devastating for the Reds.

 

 

