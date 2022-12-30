Despite trailing for the majority of the first half, Liverpool, thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes, are now leading Friday night’s Premier League game against Leicester City at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd, have been poor overall. Some disappointing passing from the likes of Jordan Henderson has heaped the pressure on the Merseyside giants, and following a four-minute opener from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Klopp’s side found themselves one-nil down.

MORE: Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with Al-Nasr

However, striking level, Liverpool pulled one back after Faes sliced his clearance and somehow found the back of his own net.

Remarkably the Belgium-born centre-back scored a second own goal just minutes later after he wrongly judged an effort by Darwin Nunez.

Check out both of the defender’s own goals below.