‘You can’t trust him’ – Journalist says £80k-a-week West Ham summer signing is unconvincing

A journalist has claimed West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer hasn’t convinced him since making the move to the Premier League club in the summer.

There’s no doubt Moyes has shown faith in Kehrer, playing in 100% of the Premier League minutes available to him.

The West Ham defender featured regularly for Germany during the World Cup, so he certainly has the pedigree.

However, journalist Paul Brown has now claimed the German defender looks off the pace.

“I’m not convinced by him either. He looks a yard off the pace at the moment. He doesn’t seem to have adapted very well since he’s come in.

“He’s had the odd game where he’s looked okay, but I’m not sure you can trust him on a regular basis,” said Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport.