Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Apparently, the Blues are in talks to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder ahead of the January transfer window. A report from the Times claims that Chelsea are preparing for alternatives if the move for the Argentine international falls through. Apparently, the Blues will look to move for his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister if they fail to sign Fernandez from Benfica.

Graham Potter worked with the 23-year-old midfielder during his time at Brighton and it is no surprise that Mac Allister is on his shortlist.

The 23-year-old was highly impressive during the World Cup and he helped Argentina win the tournament.

Mac Allister has the quality to play for a top club and he could develop into an important player for Chelsea in the long run. Furthermore, he is likely to be an inexpensive option compared to Fernandez who is expected to cost a club record fee.

The 23-year-old Brighton midfielder is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea and the opportunity to reunite with Potter could be an added incentive.

Furthermore, he’s well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are expected to lose players like Jorginho and N’Golo Kante at the end of the season when their contract expires and they will need to bring in a couple of central midfielders in the upcoming windows.

Mac Allister and Fernandez would be excellent long-term additions and it will be interesting to see who the Blues end up signing eventually.