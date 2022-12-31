Arsenal and Manchester United interested in signing Norwegian talent

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sivert Mannsverk.

Mannsverk made the move to Molde last year and played a pivotal role during the 2022/2023 campaign. The 20-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions and his performances have turned the heads of clubs around Europe.

A report from Jeunes Footeux has claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest in Mannsverk. The report claims Molde will demand in the region of €10m for the young midfielder, Norwegian record.



Sivert Mannsverk in action for Norwegian club Molde.

With Chelsea also signing Datro Fofana from Molde, it appears some of the biggest clubs are using Norway to find some hidden gems after seeing Erling Haaland burst onto the scene.

There’s plenty of talent in Scandanavia, but many clubs aren’t willing to take a risk on players due to the difference in standard. However, you can usually secure a player for a minimal fee, so overall it’s rarely a huge risk bringing in players from this area of Europe.