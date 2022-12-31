Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk has dropped another transfer hint with Mikel Arteta looking to bring the Ukrainian to North London.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were pushing to sign Mudryk, with a €60m bid rejected. Romano has confirmed that Arsenal won’t be deterred by the rejection and will continue to push for the winger.

Mudryk recently uploaded a picture to his Instagram watching Arsenal’s game, and he’s now done the same during their win over Brighton, praising Arteta in the process.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, again here watching Arsenal game and mentioning “two top coach” for Roberto de Zerbi who had him at Shakhtar Donetsk… …and of course, Mikel Arteta who’s pushing to sign him ??? #AFC pic.twitter.com/6hQVGR86lP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022

Mudryk praises Arteta calling him a “top coach” as he once again hints at a potential move to Arsenal. Mudryk also showed some love for his former coach who is now managing Brighton.

Arsenal fans must be enjoying the subtile hints Mudryk keeps dropping but more importantly they’ll be desperate for the club to secure the signing.

His pace, dribbling ability and output in front of goal will make him a great option for Arsenal, and at the age of 21, he’s far from reaching his full potential.