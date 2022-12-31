Aston Villa considering move for 28-year-old as Unai Emery eyes World Cup winner

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder, Rodrigo de Paul.

The 28-year-old has struggled to hit top form for the Spanish side this season and it will be interesting to see if Diego Simeone is prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly going through financial constraints after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

A number of their first-team players have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks and the departure of De Paul could fetch them a handsome fee. The midfielder has a contract until the summer of 2026 and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money.

As per Fichajes, the player is being courted by other European clubs as well.

Despite his struggles at the Spanish club, the Argentine international was outstanding for his country in the World Cup and he helped them win the coveted trophy.

The 28-year-old was a key player for Argentina and he could be a very useful addition to Unai Emery’s side.

Villa are currently missing a player with De Paul’s characteristics and the Argentine would add some much-needed bite and presence in the middle of the park.

The World Cup winner Is at the peak of his career right now and a move to the Premier League could be a tempting option for him.

It remains to be seen whether Emery can convince the player to join the West Midlands club in the coming weeks.