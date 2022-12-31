Aston Villa looking to bring 28-year-old forward back to England

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu.

According to a report from 90 min, manager Unai Emery is keen on bringing the 28-year-old forward back to the Premier League.

Deulofeu joined Udinese back in 2021 following a loan spell and he has a contract with them until the summer of 2024.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to sell him in January. The Spaniard has done quite well for the Italian club this season and he has 3 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions.

Deulofeu has played In the Premier League before with Watford and Everton. It remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move back to the Premier League next month.

It Is no surprise that Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking department midway through the season.

The likes of Ollie Watkins simply have not been prolific enough and Emery wants to add more cutting-edge in the final third.

Aston Villa have certainly improved since the arrival of Emery but they will need to bring in reinforcements in order to finish the season strongly.

Deulofeu can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an asset for the West Midlands club. He will add pace, flair and goals to the Aston Villa attack.

The Spaniard is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a useful addition for Aston Villa during the second half of the campaign.